AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of I-290 westbound in Amherst is closed due to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Amherst police are at the scene of the accident on the I-290 westbound near Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Police say all three lanes are closed between Exit 4 and 5. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.