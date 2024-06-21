'People will love this': Paddock Chevrolet Park project in the Town of Tonawanda nearing completion

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY — The Paddock Chevrolet Park project in the Town of Tonawanda is almost complete, after several years of construction the rugby and soccer pitch is completed, as is the Paddock Ice Arena.

Construction delays have pushed back the opening, but Town Councilman Carl Szarek, tells 7 News the wait will be worth it.

"People love this, it's a little something for everybody in the community and it's going to be a destination throughout Western New York," said Szarek.

The outdoor driving range and batting cage at the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome are open for the summer along with Brighton Golf Course.

The four pickleball courts are set to open in a few weeks, all that is left is putting on the nets.

But the biggest part of the project is the spray park, due to inventory delays and ensuring everyone's safety, the splash pad will open in early August.

"It's a lot more complex than just filling it with water and running a filter. To get that right we're going to do some testing on it and have people inspect it and it should be open hopefully in a few weeks is what we are shooting for," said Szarek.

To use the splash park, residents will pay 5 dollars for 2 hours at the pad or non-residents will pay 8 dollars.

If you need to cool off even more you can head inside the ice arena for ice skating lessons or other events.

Family passes for residents cost 50 for an access card- its 75 dollars for non residents and skate rentals are only 2 dollars for kids and 3 dollars for adults.

