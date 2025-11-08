‘People want more’: City of Tonawanda elects new mayor, democrats sweep ballot

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Tonawanda experienced a political shift on Election Day as Democrats swept the ballot box, unseating the incumbent Republican mayor, John White, and winning every single city council seat.

Democrat William Strassburg II, the city’s former police chief, defeated White. According to unofficial results, with 100% reporting, Strassburg II had 54% of the vote (2,057) and White had 45% of the vote (1,703).

All four Democratic candidates running for the city council defeated their Republican opposition. Two of the winners were running for re-election.

The Democratic Party flip in the mayor’s office marks a change to the City of Tonawanda’s landscape, aligning the parties for both the mayor’s office and the city council.

I spent the day after the election with Mayor-elect Strassburg to ask him what residents should expect over the next four years.

Q: “What are the emotions like?”

Strassburg: “It’s been overwhelming. The support and outreach that I have gotten from family, friends, people I haven’t heard from in a long time, it has just been awesome.”

Q: “We have seen those initial emotions. Why do you feel the people here in the City of Tonawanda made the right decision?”

Strassburg: “I think I built my reputation over 30 years in the police department. I did serve the last 10 years as the chief of police. I think the folks of the community really know me. They know what I stand for. They know I am honest, that I love this city and want to see it do terrific.”

Q: “You unseated an incumbent mayor in John White. What are you going to do differently than what Mayor White has done the past couple of years?”

Strassburg: “When I was going door-to-door, we probably hit over 1,000 doors. The big theme I got was that people were concerned they didn’t think the city was moving forward. They see the progress over in North Tonawanda, and they’re concerned that the same thing isn’t happening over here, so that’s going to be one of my first priorities. We have a project up at Vets Park, supposed to be 50 homes, hasn’t moved forward in years and years. That’s on the top of my list, to get something moving there.”

Q: “Next four years, what is the number one priority for you?”

Strassburg: “Vets Park. We have some land at Spaulding Fibre. We have a couple of vacant pieces of property that owe back taxes. We have got to get that straightened out. Going door-to-door, our finances are in trouble. We have been taking from the fund balance to pay the bills, and that can’t keep going. Day 1, I want to meet with the department heads. We have got to determine what are needs and what are wants, because there is a difference. We have to find places that we can start saving money, because we can’t keep putting this on the backs of the taxpayers.”

Q: “You now have a city council that is all the same party as you, [the mayor]. The democrats really swept the Tonawandas. Is that going to help you with the things you are trying to do in the city?”

Strassburg: “I think what is nice about the city is that most of us are born and raised here, and it goes beyond party, that we’re about the city. I think we can work together. It doesn’t matter what party you are from. I think the cooperation is going to be great. I think we all have the same vision, that there is a problem here, and we need to move forward, and we are going to do it together.”

Q: “North Tonawanda, City of Tonawanda, Town of Tonawanda, they were all swept by Democrats in the election, do you have any idea why voters did that?”

Strassburg: “I can’t really comment on the other two jurisdictions. I just know the people want more here. They want more. They want some programs for the youth. We don’t have a whole lot of activities for youngsters. We have some development, but not nearly enough. We need new housing at Vets Park.”

Q: “Next four years, what can people expect?”

Strassburg: “Transparency. I want to have an open door. I want people to feel that the government is working for them. It’s about them. It’s not about me. It’s not about the council. It’s about serving the residents of the community. There are a lot of needs here. We’re very diverse now. We have to embrace that. We have a lot of talent in this city that is not being used right now, and I want to reach out to them and get them involved in this government so they feel invested.”