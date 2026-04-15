One person killed in three-car crash in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are investigating a deadly, three-car crash on Hopkins Road Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the crash around 5:42pm. A 43-year-old man from Amherst was driving a Ford Mustang northbound on Hopkins Road when he collided with a Honda Pilot coming from the opposite direction, driven by a 56-year-old man. Then the Honda Pilot was hit by a GMC Terrain driven by a 79-year-old woman.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers were taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hopkins Road was closed to traffic from Maple Road to Sheridan Drive as investigators remain on the scene.

Residents and drivers who may have information or footage of the area or crash are asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.

