Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorthtowns

Actions

One person injured in crash involving car and train in North Tonawanda

train-car crash
WKBW
train-car crash
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 11:20:02-05

An investigation is underway after a crash involving a car and train in North Tonawanda.

According to Amtrak, one of its passenger trains was traveling from Niagara Falls to New York City when a vehicle "trespassing" on the tracks came into contact with the train in the area of Witmer and River Road in North Tonawanda.

North Tonawanda police said the driver of the vehicle was taken to ECMC with injuries, the extent of their injuries is unknown. Amtrak said there have been no reported injuries to the 11 passengers or crew on the train.

Amtrak said the passengers and crew on the train were taken to the Downtown Buffalo Exchange Street Station.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!