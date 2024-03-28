Officers arrest two in connection to the case of a missing elderly man

NIAGARA, N.Y. — Two residents of Niagara Falls were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and assault of a missing elderly male.

The investigation was first launched by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Town of Niagara Police.

31-year-old Gregory Perry was arrested and charged with one count of Assault to the second degree, Criminal Contempt to the first degree, Kidnapping to the second degree and Robbery to the second degree.

He was taken to Niagara County Jail where he was arraigned and remanded without bail.

35-year-old Ashley McMillen was arrested and charged on one count of Robbery to the second degree, Kidnapping to the second degree and assault to the second degree.

She was also taken to Niagara County Jail where she was arraigned and remanded in lieu of $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.