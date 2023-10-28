NYS veterans face off in Buffalo Warriors Sled Classic

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Anyone looking for something to do this weekend outside of the normal Halloween festivities can check out a hockey tournament honoring disabled veterans of New York State.

A tournament is taking place this weekend called the Buffalo Warriors Sled Classic.

The tournament will see our VA Western New York Healthcare System (VAWNYHS) veterans face off against teams from across the state like, the Fort Drum Mountain Warriors, CNY Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres sled hockey team.

It is a way for disabled veterans to have an outlet for mental health rehabilitation in an environment with some friendly competition.

One veteran whose team made a five-hour trek here from Canton, NY has been part of this tournament for the last eight years.

"Don't look at us as disabled or have any problems. This is where we come together to be free and the be equal on the ice as everybody else," Robert George, who is an Army Veteran.

George is playing as goalie for the Fort Drum Mountain Warriors.

The event is also a way for young players with disabilities to feel empowered.

One family from Potsdam, NY shared what this means to their son with spina bifida.

"It gives him a sport where he can be successful. To have these guys coaching them along is fantastic." Mother Jill Fenton, who is originally from Kenmore said. "They take the kids under their wings and they teach them about the sport. It's a hockey family. It's fantastic."

The Buffalo Warriors Veterans Sled Hockey Tournament runs through Sunday, at the Northtown Center.

The full schedule can be found below:

Friday, Oct. 27



6:30 p.m. - Sabres vs. Sled Vets

7:40 p.m. - Mountain Warriors vs. Flyers

Saturday, Oct. 28



9:30 a.m. - Flyers vs. Sabres

10:40 a.m. - Sled Vets vs. Mountain Warriors

3:30 p.m. - Flyers vs. Sled Vets

4:40 p.m. - Sabres vs. Mountain Warriors

Sunday, Oct. 29

