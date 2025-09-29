GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority is grappling with millions in unpaid tolls and fees, with nearly half owed by out-of-state drivers, according to a state audit that also reveals significant problems with discount programs and fee reduction practices.

The audit findings come as the Thruway Authority prepares to host customer service outreach events Monday and Tuesday at the Western New York Welcome Center to help drivers resolve billing issues.

"People always say, we owe money, but we don't know what to do," said Thruway Authority Assistant Public Information Officer Kelly Holland.

On Monday, September 29, and Tuesday, September 30, the Thruway Authority will host an E-ZPass Outreach Event to provide personalized customer service to individuals regarding their E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail accounts. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Western New York Welcome Center on Alvin Road.

WATCH: NYS Thruway Authority offers customer help as audit reveals issues with tolls and billing

The massive debt represents a significant challenge for the authority, with 43% of the unpaid amount attributed to drivers from outside New York state. The collection issues highlight ongoing problems with the toll system that directly impact both the authority's finances and compliant drivers, according to the report.

Cheektowaga veteran Steve Schudaman experienced these billing problems firsthand in 2023, when he was charged $250 after fines were added to his account.

"You can't pay a bill if you don't receive a bill if you don't receive a bill, let alone an email," Schudaman said.

While state auditors noted improvements in Thruway billing practices since 2023, the new audit still identified significant issues with discount programs and fee reduction procedures.

The audit revealed problems with the Toll Payer Advocate program, which is designed to help drivers resolve billing disputes. In a sample of 20 cases, auditors found that fees were reduced for 12 people who didn't meet the fee reduction guidelines, raising questions about consistency and fairness in the program's application.

Documentation problems also plague discount programs. The authority couldn't provide proper supporting documentation for 44% of Grand Island Resident discount tags that auditors reviewed.

"Anybody that has an E-ZPass question, concern, come to the welcome center. We'll have thruway authority reps on site that will be able to give in-person, 1:1 customer service help to anybody who might have an issue or concern," Holland said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.