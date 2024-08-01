'Now we lock everything': Residents concerned after rash of car break-ins and thefts in Clarence

CLARENCE — The Town of Clarence has seen a spike in car thefts and break-ins this summer.

According to Erie County Sheriff's Office records, auto thefts were up 150% in July 2024 compared to July of last year and larcenies from vehicles were up 130% during the same period.

A "strong majority" of thefts and larcenies from vehicles in the town were reported during the last weekend in July, sheriff's officials said.

Clarence Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio said he's been alerted to a car theft or larceny every day recently.

“Almost every night in the Town of Clarence, we've had car break-ins, home invasions into the garages and theft of automobiles," he said.

Lt. Jeremy Lehning of the Erie County Sheriff's Office said that the thieves work in groups of three or four and rummage through neighborhoods, looking for unlocked vehicles.

“They're gonna run through the neighborhood starting with just whatever house that they pick and they're gonna start pulling on car doors and if the car's open, they're going through it," he said.

And if the key fob is in it, they'll likely steal the vehicle too.

Here's what some Clarence neighbors had to say:

Kevin Hahn: “I never locked the car. I never even used to lock the doors and now we lock everything.”

Karen Brandau: “Clarence is a safe place to be, you know, but apparently there's people passing through that try to take advantage.”

Nancy Light: "I never had to worry about that except I read Next Door... and I see all that's happening, which is alarming.”

Judy Hilburger: “Before I go to bed, I double-check that my car is locked. I click it from inside the house, but that means the lights go on. If somebody's cruising the neighborhood, that car is locked. They can see that.”

Some common sense tips for preventing break-ins and thefts:

