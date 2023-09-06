‘Now, we are our own building’: Kenmore Middle School renamed for Big Picture Program’s 2023-24 school year

KENMORE, N.Y. — 99 years after the creation of the Kenmore Middle School building, the old structure finds new life and a new, yet familiar name for this school year.

The building has returned to the state school registry and has been renamed to its original title from 1924, ‘Kenmore Junior Senior High School.’

WKBW The original blueprints for the Kenmore Middle School building show its original name was Kenmore Junior Senior High School.

From 1924 until 2016, the building taught countless Ken-Ton students, until everyone was moved to a newer building.

Recently, the building has hosted Ken-Ton’s Big Picture program, which has grown to the point of earning state accreditation as its own school.

WKBW Students of Ken-Ton's Big Picture Program sitting outside the main entrance of Kenmore Middle School.

“It’s been a great location for us,” said Big Picture Principal, Kevin Kruger. “We have a lot of interest in the program, and we are growing. The program started with a maximum enrollment of 60 students. This year our maximum enrollment will be 150.”

The Big Picture Program is a grade 7-12 school within the Ken-Ton School District that focuses on internships and community as part of the curriculum.

The students feel they learn better with the smaller classes and more hands-on experiences than a traditional middle or high school.

WKBW A Big Picture Program 7th grade class within the Kenmore Middle School building.

“When I was in middle school, I was very antisocial, but when I came here, they helped me realize my social anxiety and get through that,” said 11th grader Anna Ceranaski. “If I was at another high school, I would probably be the same way that I was in middle school.”

“Last year was a great year, being in a smaller classroom really helped,” said 8th grader, Jillian Sperrazza.

“I wanted something different from a regular school, wanted smaller classes and more hands-on learning,” said 8th grader Sadie Strassel.

Principal Kevin Kruger has pictures of every graduate from Big Picture in his office, but according to their diplomas every one of them graduated from either Kenmore East or Kenmore West, until now.

WKBW Principal Kevin Kruger's wall of Big Picture Program graduates.

“Now, we are our own building, so our students are only enrolled here at Kenmore Junior Senior High School as a Big Picture student,” Kruger said. “When they graduate this year, they will be Kenmore Junior Senior High Graduates.

The first class of Kenmore Junior Senior High School will graduate at the end of June.

