'Nothing's really happening here': Waiting for progress on Station 12 project in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many are wondering what is going on with the development project in Western New York known as Station 12.

The project began in 2015 when WS Development bought the 18-acre Northtown Plaza, next to where Whole Foods is now, on Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

It promised to change local shopping habits and they broke ground in 2019.

It was scheduled to be done by the following year, but work stalled due to COVID through 2022.

That's when developers told the town they would finish work on three of the buildings. Those buildings are done, but they are empty.

7 News spoke with Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa who is frustrated with the lack of progress and also with neighbors who shared their thoughts on the nine-year-old project.

While it's unclear what the future holds, those 7 News spoke with say they hope it doesn't sit empty much longer.

7 News reached out to WS Development but has not yet heard back.