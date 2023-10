NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Good Morning Buffalo made the trip out to North Tonawanda for a early morning pep rally. Members of the football team, students and cheerleaders from North Tonawanda High School packed their field to get hyped up for their matchup against the Tonawanda Warriors.

The T-NT Game is the longest standing rivalry in Western New York, dating back to 1909. North Tonawanda is looking for their third straight win in the series. The game is at 6PM at Tonawanda High School.