New Clarence spa hopes to help people relax and rejuvenate

CLARENCE, NY — The New Awake Energy Enhancement Center opened in June and the owner's invite clients to come and try their services.

"It's meant to be a safe place for people," said Tanisha Skotarczak, who started the spa with her sister-in-law Kimberly Viola.

This spa is designed to bring peace and rejuvenation to people dealing with everything from depression to physical ailments,

Thanks to columns of monitors displaying the Energy Enhancement System---Tanisha and Kimberly say these screens can offer people who struggle with a possible solution.

"As soon as you walk into the room, it just puts you in a state of relaxation. your depression kind of melts away and anything that made you maybe upset or angry that day, you will forget about," said Skotarczak.

Clients are encouraged to book two hours and to meditate or listen to music while they sit in the room--you can even book an overnight stay.

"To see the people coming through the door, to see their reactions, and see what's transitioning within them.. we just cannot put into words that we can help the community with," said Viola.

You can learn more here.

