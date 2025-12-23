'Neighbors helping neighbors': Annual Arida Christmas Tree Giveaway brings joy this holiday

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For 43 years, families have gathered at The Commons on Elmwood Avenue on Christmas Eve, searching for the perfect Christmas tree and leaving with more than just greenery.

John Duerr, director of development for Kenton Elmwood Commons, looks forward to the event every year.

"It will be exciting tomorrow to see all the smiles and all the people who come," Duerr said. "Some people come year after year and know this is the place to get a nice tree, very affordable because it’s free!"

The giveaway, held at the former Philip Sheridan School at 3200 Elmwood Avenue, was started in 1982 by former Erie County Legislator Chuck Swanick and David Arida of Arida Tree Farms. Over the decades, it has become a beloved holiday tradition, drawing countless families eager to pick out a tree, no questions asked.

"To see the smiles, the parents bringing the little kids, looking at all the little trees, the ones too big, the ones too small, the ones too fat, the ones too skinny, eventually they find one that’s just right," Duerr said.

Duerr noted that while the giveaway has been around for decades, Christmas trees have grown increasingly expensive.

"I would say from $65 to $120," he said. "As you know, the economy isn’t great, and anything that can be done to relieve some of the pain is wonderful."

The tree giveaway will take place on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Commons, giving families a chance to celebrate the holiday season without worrying about the cost of a tree.

Dueer said the best part of organizing the event each year is being able to help out the community.

"Our little slogan has always been ‘neighbors helping neighbors,’ and this is our way of helping the community," Dueer said.

From the excitement of children discovering their favorite tree to the joy of neighbors helping neighbors, the Arida Christmas Tree Giveaway remains a cherished tradition, spreading holiday cheer throughout the community for over four decades.