‘More light and more positivity’: Why Hanukkah is especially pertinent this year

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — Thursday marks the first night of Hanukkah, and the first time celebrating it since war between Israel and Hamas began. One local Rabbi shared the holiday couldn’t be more applicable than today.

Rabbi Moshe Gurary with the Chabad House of Buffalo tells me this special holiday is a reminder to everybody to spread positivity during these dark times.

“We always increase more light and more positivity,” Rabbi Gurary said. “That’s really where we get the strength to deal with the challenging and dark times.”

During the fighting between Israel and Hamas, Rabbi Gurary feels that that message is very relevant for our current world.

“The Jewish people are one nation, one community, like brothers and sisters. What happens in Israel happens over here.”

There are about 10,000 people of the Jewish faith in Western New York.

Rabbi Moshe Gurary with the Chabad House of Buffalo sat down with Derek Heid to explain why Hanukkah is so special this year.

On Thursday the Chabad House of Buffalo will light their 25-foot-tall menorah at the Tops International Plaza in Amherst.

Rabbi Gurary says its light will shine through the darkness we’re seeing today.

“That’s why Hanukkah’s message is most pertinent today, more than ever, because now when the darkness is so much more visible, we have to increase the light even more than before.”

The Rabbi shared that current events will not stop them from displaying their faith publicly, but they will take steps to keep everybody safe.

“Together, [along] with the message of hope, we need to in a practical way protect ourselves and be secure…. so of course, we will have security here.”

The menorah lighting will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. and will have Amherst police present to make sure everybody can celebrate safely.