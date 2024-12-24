'Made our holiday': Sweet Jenny’s gives away Christmas candy to families in need

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sweet Jenny’s in Williamsville made spirits bright this Christmas Eve by serving sweet treats free of charge to several families in need.

“Near any holidays, we try to let people know that if they are in need or having financial difficulties they can come in and have some stuff on us,” Sweet Jenny’s owner Howard Cadmus said. “Just to try to make things a little sweeter for them.”

Nicholas Schutt told me he heard about the Sweet Jenny’s Christmas giveaway when he and his family needed it most.

“It’s been hard because my family suffered a very big loss, losing my dad,” Nicholas said. “I will admit, I was in the dumps with the holiday season.”

Nicholas told me that his dad, John, died in the summer of 2023. This Christmas marks the second holiday season Nicholas, and his mom Denise, have had to celebrate without him.

After seeing the offer from Sweet Jenny’s to come in, Nicholas knew just what to do to cheer his mom up. The two of them got in the car and he started driving an hour from North Java, never telling her where they were going, until they showed up at Sweet Jenny’s, leaving with plenty of bags of candy.

“She lost my dad, she’s gone through six strings of chemo and she’s just a fighter,” Nicholas said. “To be able to help her meant the world to me.”

Sweet Jenny’s is closed Christmas Day, but if you too are in need of some Christmas candy, Cadmus told me they will save some chocolate for anybody in need who reaches out to the store directly.