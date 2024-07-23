'Lucky to be able to see all their little milestones': Amherst stay-at-home dad shares rewarding experience

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — As families look for ways to make ends meet, I told you how more women are opting to leave the workforce and become stay-at-home moms (SAHM).

The same can be said for men.

According to the Pew Research Center, between 1989 and 202, the number of mothers not employed for pay decreased slightly, from 28% to 26%.

PREVIOUS STORY: 'I would not trade it for the world': A rise in stay-at-home moms, Orchard Park mom shares fruitful experience

Over that same time frame, the number of fathers who were not working increased from 4% to 7%.

Dads now represent 18% of stay-at-home parents, up from 11% in 1989.

Monday night, I spoke with a stay-at-home dad in Amherst giving him a voice as to why he chose this path and what the future may hold.

With the cost of childcare escalating, it has become more of a financial burden and less of a necessity.

The Pew Research Center found about 1 in 5 stay-at-home parents in the United States are dads.

Antonio Lamar falls into that somewhat "niche" group.

Lamar told me he keeps the kiddos busy. He sets up their schedule daily, and includes things like going swimming, going to the museum, vocational Bible school, etc.

He is going on four and a half years as a stay-at-home dad (SAHD) and is pretty successful.

He now has a son who is almost 5 and a 9-month-old daughter.

"It was a little challenging at first, dealing with the aspect of it, as far as I'm supposed to be providing for my family, working and that type of thing. Eventually, I settled right in. It's one of the best jobs I have had, ever," Antonio Lamar shared.

The Amherst father told me he was laid off in January 2020, just weeks before he and his wife's son Desmond, was born.

"We were blessed enough that my wife makes enough money so that one of us could be home," Lamar said.

Another deciding factor is the cost of childcare, which has dramatically increased due to inflation.

"They run anywhere from $200 to $400 a week sometimes for decent daycares, so that's a good bit of your check going to daycare," he explained.

Going from a working husband who puts in 60 hours a week, managing a stone warehouse to being a full-time stay-at-home dad has been rewarding but it has come with its challenges.

"Trying to keep them busy and make sure that I'm doing what I need to be doing as a dad. I would say, what keeps me up at night is, 'am I doing a good job? Am I doing the right things. Am I making sure their days are filled with things that is making them grow as the little people they are becoming," Lamar said.

Though, Lamar said he has settled into his role quite nicely and has not missed a single milestone in his children's lives.

"I'm so lucky to be able to see all their little milestones," excitedly shared. "Her talking. Her saying 'Da-Da'. It's awesome. It feels good when your girl calls you 'Da-Da' for the first time and you get to be there when it happens. That's been the coolest so far, lately."

There is one thing he hopes he finds more of:

"It's tough sometimes to find little groups to hang out with the kids because you're a dad and these groups with moms. You hang out at the park sometimes but it's hard to find little groups and stuff. All the stay-at-home dads out there, keep your head up. You'll be alright," the father of two shared.

Lamar shares that he plans to return to the workforce once the kids reach school age.