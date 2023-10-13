Local youth pastor offering free hugs to help spread love to the community

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local youth pastor is spreading the love by giving out free hugs to the community.

"Everyone needs a hug now and then," said 23-year-old Trey Young. "You don't know what anybody is going through. So just one hug can change somebody's day, can impact somebody, that can even change their life."

Young is a junior pastor at Zion Dominion Global Ministries and he can be seen several days a week at Glen Park in Williamsville giving out hugs to help spread love.

"People have been parking, people wave at me, people honk at me," said Young. "Some people stop and park just to get a free hug."

Mary Jimerson says she walks through the park almost every day and is always looking forward to seeing Young and getting a few extra hugs.

Young says it's the love he felt from his mother that inspired him to give out free hugs.

"She was telling me 'Trey you're so important, you're special, and you're loved'... everybody feels like they need to be told that because there's a lot of hate, there a lot of negative in the world, there's not a lot of love so I just want to spread love," said Young.

He can be found at Glen Park every Monday, Thursday, Friday and sometimes Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.