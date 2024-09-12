'Kept in the dark': Northtowns Catholic school parents share frustration from Diocese's latest move

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic School leaders stated St. Benedict, Christ the King and Ss. Peter and Paul are to merge into one school.

A parent at St. Benedict voiced his frustration and said the diocese has passed responsibility onto school leadership and concern surrounding enrollment, tuition and educational practices.

I also took parents' concerns directly to the Diocese as they try to clear up confusion.

Nandor Forgach has two kids who attend Saint Benedict School.

He told me they have been part of the small Amherst Catholic school since his eldest daughter was five.

"My daughter has a very shy personality. We wanted some place where she can learn to open up, feel comfortable in her surroundings and not get overpassed. Really learn to be comfortable as a person," Nandor Forgach shared.

Tuesday night, the Parish 16 Family, which is within the Northern Erie Vicariate gathered for what Forgacg and other families thought would be a meeting to focus on the future of the church, which is why they say they felt blindsided when the future of their school was mentioned.

"To understand what the future of Ss. Peter and Paul, Christ the King and St. Benedict looks like for the future, with a deadline of plans to be submitted October 31st. This all caught us by surprise because we were told the schools will not be discussed at least for a year," he added.

Another parent and parishioner is Michael Cimasi, who has six children who attend St. Benedict.

Cimasi is a St. Benedict graduate himself.

He was unable to speak with me due to time but sent me this statement:

"I am a Catholic, a parishioner at St. Benedict Church, a parent of children at St. Benedict School, a graduate of St. Benedict School, and a strong proponent of the faith-based model for grammar school education. What cut so deeply last night was the unexpected announcement that decisions were made and processes undertaken, with tight deadlines, for which we - the parents, stakeholders, and consumers - were not advised, prepared, or included. I would ask that any changes to the governance or academic model at our school be undertaken as a collaborative process with all the stakeholders. We have many of the same goals: a strong educational platform, a vibrant faith formation, and a safe-&-welcoming community. Let us achieve this together through transparency and a data -driven process that emphasizes stakeholder engagement. I am happy to help and do my part to realize this goal...I think many parents and parishioners also stand at the ready! As the Jesuits would say in all things, ad maiorem Dei gloriam, or "for the Greater Glory of God!"

I reached out to Father David Bellittiere for clarity.

He was part of the leadership that made the announcement.

Though, he was unable to speak with me on camera, he sent me this statement:

"Saint Benedict School, Christ The King School and Saint Peter and Paul School will engage in creating a strategic plan that will strengthen Catholic Education in our area. The plan will go into effect during the 2025 - 2026 academic year.



Our plan will focus on steps we can take to increase collaboration between schools and utilization of resources. This plan will focus on the individual strengths, as well as the shared strengths of each school community - Staff, Parents, and Students.



Through collaboration and strategic planning we can ensure a vibrant, dynamic Catholic education system."

-Fr. David Bellittiere

I also reached out to the Diocese of Buffalo Communications Director Joe Martone for more clarity.

He was also unable to speak on camera but sent me this statement:

“Through the Catholic Schools Strategic Planning Process, the diocese is working on having schools that are geographically adjacent to one another to establish what their niche may be, look at opportunities for collaboration and to eliminate competition among schools.”

-Joe Martone, Diocese of Buffalo Communications Director

In the meantime, Forgach said he felt like the Diocese has left them in limbo about the future of their children's school.

"As parents and parishioners, we are just tired of being lied to, kept in the dark ant not fully informed of what's going on with a lot of these communities that we have built up to support the Catholic faith. We are just being constantly blindsided," Forgach said.

The three schools in this family will participate in the strategic plan for the Catholic Education.

The deadline is October 31.