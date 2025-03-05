Kenmore West families speak out in hopes of saving International Baccalaureate Program

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The International Baccalaureate (IB) Program, a globally recognized curriculum designed to prepare students for college, will no longer be offered at Kenmore West due to low participation.

Students, parents, and alumni spoke out to school board leaders Tuesday night to try to save the program.

Hannah Kaderabeck, a University at Buffalo freshman and IB alum, said the rigorous program prepared her for college.

"The IB workload was more than what I’m experiencing in college," Kaderabeck said.

wkbw

Sophomore Maysi Flemming had planned to join next year and expressed her disappointment.

"This program means personal growth; it’s a unique experience not offered elsewhere," Flemming said.

Sophomore Copeland Baker emphasized the importance of showing support.

"We care about this program and how unique it is," Baker said.

For sophomore Metta Sagurney, losing the program means missing out on opportunities like IB Theater.

"It’s not offered in many places, and I’m determined to be part of it," Sagurney said.

Superintendent Sabatino Cimato acknowledged the program’s value but stressed low enrollment and its high costs, as it only had nine IB graduates in 2024.

"We have wonderful students and families advocating, but we can’t ignore the numbers," Cimato said.

While juniors and seniors can complete the program, it won’t be available to new students.

The district plans to launch an AP Capstone program in 2026-27 as an alternative.

Despite the decision, IB supporters remain hopeful their voices will be heard and the program reconsidered.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.