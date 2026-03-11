Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda school district proposes closing Holmes Elementary, reopening two former schools

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District is proposing a major restructuring plan that would close Holmes Elementary School, lease the building, and reopen two schools that shut down a decade ago.

The district's school board presented the proposal at a meeting Tuesday night. Under the plan, Roosevelt and Hamilton, both of which closed 10 years ago, would reopen as elementary schools. Holmes Elementary would be closed and its building leased out.

Superintendent Sabatino Cimato outlined additional components of the restructuring, which would also affect several other buildings in the district.

"Transition Roosevelt, Hamilton, Lindbergh and Edison to our 4 UPK buildings, UPK 2 buildings. Move 8th grade to Hoover and Franklin. Transition Franklin and Hoover to 3rd grade through 8th grade buildings," Cimato said.

The plan is still in the early stages, and if approved, would take approximately two and a half years to implement. Cimato acknowledged the district faces financial constraints that could shape how the transition unfolds.

"Gradual phase in or all at once, we got to talk about that. That has to be part of our planning. We don't have a good structure for money right now. We know a phasing will be a lot more expensive than just ripping the band-aid and doing it in one year. That's just me being honest," Cimato said.

The proposal drew concern from parents, students, and educators who attended the meeting. Parent Emily Dywinski said the impact of closing Holmes would extend well beyond the classroom, including a potential threat to public safety.

Dywinski said she worries that if families are driven away by the school closure, the local volunteer fire hall could lose the able-bodied volunteers it depends on.

"If you take away our school, which draws young, able-bodied families in, who can volunteer to fight these fires, if you take that away, then you're putting our public safety at risk too. There's not going to be those people who can answer those calls for us," Dywinski said.

Dywinski also said the effects of closing Holmes would ripple across multiple neighborhoods.

"It's not even just our education. I think it impacts the entire community, neighborhoods, both Riverview neighborhood, Old Town neighborhood, and Parkside, Sheridan Parkside community. I think there's a lot of ripple effects that aren't being thought of," Dywinski said.

I spoke with Anastasia, a third grader at Holmes, who said the school feels like home to her.

"I would probably lose my favorite teachers. I would probably lose all my best friends, and it would probably affect me physically and mentally," Anastasia said.

Retired Holmes Elementary teacher Mary Wedgwood, who said she has worked in nearly every building in the district, said each school carries its own distinct culture, and Holmes is no exception.

"Because I have the unique experience of working in almost every building in the district, I can tell you that each building has its own unique culture, and the culture at Holmes is obviously unique to that neighborhood," Wedgwood said.

Wedgwood also raised concerns about the physical environment at Roosevelt, one of the buildings slated to reopen.

"It has tons of green space, it has an uplifting environment. When I worked at Roosevelt, which I love the architecture of Roosevelt, I'm an architecture enthusiast, but it is a drab environment with limited space and a gym that's down in the basement," Wedgwood said.

To watch Superintendent Cimato's full presentation, click here.