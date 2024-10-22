'Keep your head up': Courage of Carly hosts event for kids battling cancer and a few other special guests

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a fun evening filled with food, a laser tag competition, and a few Buffalo sports heroes adding up to a magical night for kids taking on one of the toughest battles imaginable: cancer.

"Tonight's a really special night because it allows our patients and their siblings who are going through difficult times to have a fun night out," Megan Crawford said. "We have a bunch of our kids from Roswell Park that are either going through active oncology therapy, just recently finished their oncology therapy or some of our blood disorder kiddos like our sickle cell kids are out here tonight to play laser tag with the Sabres."

Megan Crawford is the program coordinator for Courage of Carly.

The organization has been around for about 25 years serving patients at Roswell Park, Oishei Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders.

"We offer diversionary and psycho social programming for patients, their siblings and their entire family." Crawford said.

Buffalo Sabres Jack Quinn, Ryan Mcleod and Dennis Gilbert showed up for the fun.

"You don't get an opportunity like this every day so it's pretty cool to come and give back to the community," Center for the Buffalo Sabres Ryan Mcleod said.

The event allowed them to be a kid when things can be overwhelming.

The red and green team went head-to-head for a competitive match with a wide range of ages.

"We're here to hang out with some Sabres players and to have some fun and to get our minds off of our cancer world that we were thrown into at such a young age," Sophia Baudo said.

Eighteen-year-old Sophia Baudo was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin's Lymphoma, in January. She was 17 at the time of her diagnosis.

"I went through 12 rounds of intense chemotherapy. It was super hard. I couldn't be around my friends all that much. I was bedridden. I was just always sick, so getting to be on the other side now and being able to hang out with all of my friends, is so much fun now," Baudo added.

Her positivity shined through Monday night, as she set forth playing laser tag for the very first time.

"We're here to hang out with some Sabres players and to have some fun and to get our minds off of our cancer world that we were thrown into at such a young age," she shared." For all those going through the same battle, just keep your head up. Put one foot in front of the other. It will get better. I promise you that."

One of her friends also attended the event to show support.

"I am very excited to be here surrounded by other warriors like my friend Sophia and be here to support them," Tessa Procopio said.