'Keep our fingers crossed': Buffalo Airport sees strong travel despite slowdown in Canadian travel to the U.S.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Canadian travel to the U.S. is dipping, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport reported strong passenger traffic over the recent holiday weekend.

Pascal Cohen, NFTA’s Senior Manager of Aviation Marketing, says year‑to‑date numbers are up roughly 5% compared to this time last year, with more than 30,000 additional travelers passing through the airport.

Last year, the airport surpassed 5 million passengers for the second time in about a decade, including nearly one million Canadians.

“They’re not just a very important customer, they’re our neighbors, our friends—our best friends,” Cohen said.

Despite headlines about a downturn, Cohen notes Buffalo hasn’t felt a pinch. Airlines have already added 75,000 new seats for the next six months compared to last year, signaling confidence in sustained demand.

“We definitely expect there’s going to be an impact from the geopolitical situation. But so far, we’re actually doing really well in ’25,” Cohen added.

Still, local tourism leaders acknowledge some warning signs.

FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y.

Visit Buffalo Niagara reports March border crossings from Canada were down nearly 17% year‑over‑year.

John Percy, President and CEO of Destination Niagara USA, recently told 7 News he worries a significant drop in Canadian flyers could lead airlines to reduce seats in the Buffalo and Niagara Falls markets.

“If we start losing that number, we could start losing seats in and out of our airports, and that’s concerning,” Percy said.

Cohen believes any decline will partially be offset by increased local travel—but cautions the full impact remains to be seen. Both he and Percy say they’re monitoring developments closely.

“We have to keep our fingers crossed,” Cohen said. "We're going to going to see some impacts for sure. We just don't know what the extent is going to be."

“Travel is essential; it’s one of the world’s greatest unifiers and it bounces back quickly,” Percy added.

