Kaleida Health to close Millard Fillmore Surgery Center, citing funding and financial sustainability

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kaleida Health is set to close the Millard Fillmore Surgery Center on October 1, a spokesperson confirmed to 7 News.

According to Kaleida, the decision reflects changes in funding and reimbursement, as well as the financial sustainability of the location.

Kaleida said it is committed to ensuring patients have access to the care they need and is working to coordinate a smooth transition. The closure will also impact 32 employees, and it is working to connect them with other opportunities.

You can read the full statement below:

"Millard Fillmore Surgery Center is targeted to close on October 1. This decision, while difficult, reflects changes in funding and reimbursement, financial sustainability of this location, and access to similar services in the community. We are extremely proud of the high-quality care that the center’s staff and physicians have provided over the years.



We remain committed to ensuring patients have access to the care they need and are working to coordinate a smooth transition of care. Human Resources is working closely with the 32 impacted employees to connect them with other opportunities. Physicians who work at the surgery center will continue to perform cases in our hospitals and other outpatient surgery centers.



As always, Kaleida Health remains focused on providing the highest quality, patient-centered care that our community deserves."

This is not the only facility Kaleida plans to close. Just last month, Kaleida announced the planned closure of two therapy clinics as it braces for the impact of federal health care cuts. The Buffalo Therapy Services clinics located on Maple Road in Amherst and at DeGraff Medical Park in North Tonawanda are scheduled to close on November 10.

