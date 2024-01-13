Jewelry industry predicts 2024 will end engagement gap from pandemic

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Popping the question might be top of mind for a lot of people this year.

According to Brides.com, 2024 is going to be the year that engagements "soar", post-pandemic.

Signet Jewelers is the largest diamond retailer in the world and believes this year will end the "engagement gap", after the pandemic put many on pause.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with a locally owned bridal shop and a jeweler to see how they will be preparing for the projected influx.

For the last 60 years, Aurum Jewelers has been Buffalo's longest running jewelry shop.

Owner Paul Michaels told Kassahun his shop is ready for patrons coming in with heart eyes.

"We were just doing the books before you got here and business was doing quite good. We've had a brisk sale of engagement rings," Aurum Jewelers Paul Michaels said. "Our business has been really good and we've seen a real uptick. We've sold a lot of engagement rings both traditional and unique one-of-a-kind pieces."

Signet Jewelers which owns more than 30% of the bridal jewelry market predicts up to 2.5 million proposals will happen this year, and that number is expected to climb over the next three years.

"We have the ability to custom-make pieces. We also find people are coming in, looking in thinking they want a custom piece and finding a vintage or an antique piece or an estate piece or the other way around," Michaels said.

While jewelers are polishing up their inventory, bridal shops are preparing, fluffing up its finest dresses to walk down the aisle.

Serving Western New York for the last 9 years, Dalia's Bridal in Amherst, is already seeing an influx of brides who have gotten engaged, right now.

Dalia's Bridal owner Dalia Nowak said, "Post-pandemic, the first year after the pandemic, we were crazy. Like everyday because people were out and they were getting married, then it slowed down and now we're back to our normal pre-pandemic time."

The shop's owner, Dalia Nowak, told Kassahun this time of year is what she calls "bridal Christmas", which is when their fitting rooms are being used in its entirely.

She said it is because brides getting married at the end of the year are in the dress shopping phase.

"We have a really large selection of dresses that we sell right out of the collection. So, for example, if a bride comes in today, and says she is getting married in a couple of months, we can definitely take care of that too. We have the dresses in-stock. They can try that sample on, love it, buy it and take it with them," Nowak said.

Nowak suggested get your wedding dress at least three months before your wedding because of alterations.

Additionally, there is a bridal show Dalia's Bridal is hosting on February 7.

For those who are on the hunt for the dress or even a reception dress.

"We just love to celebrate so we invite all the brides to just educate themselves and give us a chance and see what we have to offer. If anyone wants to go to the fashion show they can go online or just give us a call," Nowak said.

To RSVP, text (716) 839-7833 or email at DaliasBridal@yahoo.com. Seats are limited.

While some may be searching for rings, one of the next daunting things is finding a wedding dress, but Nowak shared a tip on how to land the dress that is right for you.

"The hardest thing to do is not to put yourself in a box when you are shopping for your dress. I always say it is not about the style of the dress, it's how you feel in the dress. Sometimes they {brides-to be} can come with a very narrow, 'This is exactly what I want' but don't be surprised if you try something else on and you wind up falling in love with it. I always say it's like when you're having you're fiance but before him you were like, 'My man is going to be this, this, this and this.' Then you meet your person and they're not all those things but they speak to your heart and that's who you love and that's who you want to be with," Nowak added.