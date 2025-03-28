'It's wonderful': New Asian food court taking shape next door to Asia Food Market in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — There’s a new Asian food court taking shape in Western New York – right next door to the Asia Food Market in the Asian Center Mall off Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.

The food market, an Asian grocery store, opened back in 2017, and the hope was to add a food court, and that’s finally happening.

Two vendors have set up shop – Fu’s BBQ House and MooMoo Tea. A third, a Chinese bakery, is getting ready to open soon.

Father Frederick Hinton, who has been eagerly awaiting the food court’s opening, is thrilled.

“It's wonderful,” he said as he stood at the counter at Fu’s BBQ House. “I've been waiting. In fact, every time I come for the fish and vegetables, I ask: When is it opening? I don't know, it's soon…. But finally, soon is here.”

Fu’s specializes in roast meats like duck, chicken and pork.

“So far so good, you know,” said Logan Howard, manager of the BBQ stand, which opened two weeks ago. “No complaints so far, but you know we're still getting our feet under us.”

A second vendor is MooMoo Tea, which offers blended teas topped with vanilla-flavored whipped cream.

Ming Mai, a manager at MooMoo Tea, said he can’t wait to see the food court filled with more stalls.

“My hope for this is we're going to have food of all the Chinese restaurants and even the American-style restaurants or maybe other countries' restaurants,” Mai said.