'It’s really important to get feedback': University at Buffalo drafting new protesting policies

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo is looking to change its policies for anybody on campus, releasing new drafts that revise its rules for people to assemble, post information, and set up a camp.

This comes just four months after 15 people were arrested at a pro-Palestine protest.

“It’s a place that should be respecting the most central tenets of American democracy, which is the first amendment,” Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP Junior Partner, Robert Corp said.

WKBW Robert Corp spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about these drafted changes.

Corp is the attorney representing nine of those people who had been arrested in a court case being filed later this year. He says the timing for policy changes is too convenient.

“I think the university likely realized that their conduct on May 1 was not appropriate,” Corp said.

What are those policy changes?

Drafted Assembling Policy:



Removal of specific time limits on assemblies

Added a list of parameters on assembling that states they are not allowed to jeopardize public safety, interfere with building entrances walkways, classes or use any amplifying equipment

You can read the full document below.

Drafted Posting Policy:



Posting anything like a flier or projection may only go on general-use bulletin boards. Anywhere else on UB property is prohibited

Using chalk on campus buildings, sidewalks and roads to promote any event is not allowed.

You can read the full document below.

Drafted Camping Policy:



Doubled down on decision to not allow camping on campus, added a line saying it’s to maintain a safe and healthy campus

You can read the full document below.

Those policies are currently in a 30-day comment and review period that’s overseen by a policy review group. One of those members is Isaac Kolding who shared his personal opinion with 7 News.

“It’s really important to get as much feedback from the community as possible,” Kolding, who is also the president of the Graduate Student Association said. “We’re going to be looking at that feedback and thinking about whether we need to make changes to the policy to ensure it protects students’ rights to assemble, speak and express themselves and balances that properly with campus function and security.”

“In preparation for the start of the fall semester, UB, through guidance from the SUNY Office of General Counsel, has drafted clarifying time, place and manner operational language for UB’s assembling and camping policies, and has drafted a new posting policy.



As a public institution dedicated to upholding the First Amendment, UB recognizes the fundamental right to express differing viewpoints and respects the right to peacefully assemble and protest. The university is also committed to ensuring a safe, welcoming, orderly and inclusive environment for all students, faculty, staff and visitors.



The updated and clarified policies will further support those central tenets of the university.



More information about the draft policies, and the university’s 30-day policy review process, is publicly posted on UBNow.



The draft policies — while still in the 30-day comment period — will serve as the university’s time, place and manner guidance. The draft policies are subject to additional revisions that may be proposed at the conclusion of the comment and review period.” University at Buffalo

The university did not respond to any questions about if the protest in May was the reason for these changes.

The 30-day period ends September 21. The drafted policies are subject to additional revisions after that date.