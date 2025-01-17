'It’s pure Buffalo': Buffalo Bills fans can now say 'I do' with a Bills-themed wedding

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — When you think of a wedding, you may picture a beautiful ceremony, heartfelt moments, and timeless traditions. But at Marygold Manor, it’s all about the Mafia – the Bills Mafia.

“This package is designed to be, you know, as Bills as possible,” said Marygold Manor's co-owner Jeremy Urbanski.

For all the newly engaged couples who also love the Buffalo Bills, Urbanski said there’s a Bills Mafia wedding package just for you.

“I’m a season ticket holder for many years, and passionate about the Bills, as most people of Buffalo are, and I’m in the wedding business. I just put the two together, made a package,” he explained. “Most of my brides are Bills fans to begin with, so I figured I might as well put a package that goes with all of that.”

The $10,000 package includes all of the necessities for the big day, plus Buffalo staples like Labatt Blue Light and a Paula’s Donut tower. It’s designed for at least 59 people – a nod to the year the Buffalo Bills were founded.

And to top it all off, couples can even have a Josh Allen bobblehead as their cake topper.

“I was trying to put the, you know, things that they would be excited about, like the late-night snack being pizza, hors d’oeuvres being the Buffalo wings, of course,” Urbanski said.

Within days of posting the package, Urbanski says there’s already been interest.

“I showed it around last night, yeah, to a couple, and they called me, and I’m like, ‘Here, come on by,’” he shared.

When asked if any couple can get this package, Urbanski said, “Any couple, including Josh and Hailee. And if they want to come here in Cheektowaga, New York, and have their wedding, they can have it for free.”

So, if you’re a die-hard fan ready to tie the knot, this just might be the perfect place.

“You know it’s pure Buffalo,” Urbanski said.

