'It's good experience' Williamsville area students create their own theater company and stage play

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students at Williamsville North High School are blazing their own path onto the big stage with a team putting their determination and passion on full display.

Meet Rhéa Price, Sam Kuchuk and Isabel Colon. These students have created their own production company and serve as writers and directors of their own stage play.

The Embered Production Company is run by students for students, helping them launch their theatrical careers before college.

"It definitely requires a lot of time and commitment. If you're serious about wanting to go into acting, then this is definitely one way to get in. A good thing, like it could look good on like your acting resume or like it's good experience," said Isabel Colon, Embered Production Company member and lead actor.

The group was founded by Sam Kuchuk. He says a dream that started more than six months ago is now coming to life.

"A circus bunch arrives at a royal court, and obviously, they're not a real circus. They're trying to rob the marchioness, but in truth, it's more a story of morals and about how one ringmaster has to face a dilemma of what is right and what is wrong," said Kuchuk.

The stage play is called "Feint," and the students have been rehearsing for almost two months. I was invited to catch a glimpse of their rehearsal at Basset Park in Williamsville.

"We come together and we rehearse for a bit. I think it's really admirable that we all have things going on, but we also come to rehearse at the end of the day," said Colon.

While they don't all attend the same high school, these students' shared passion made this youth theater company a reality.

"Our company is for the directors, the writers, the techies, the actors. It's everyone involved in the process; not just one group," said Rhéa Price, Embered Production Company board member.

This stage play is just the inaugural project. The students tell me they hope more students reach out to join their growing community.

"We want to really specialize in all visual performance arts, including animation, film, music," said Kuchuk.

"I hope they see us uplifting everyone from all different backgrounds, all different ages, all different passions. I hope they come back to support us, and I hope they spread the word so that we can uplift more groups of people," said Price.

You can expect to see their work in action on September 19 at 7:30 p.m., September 20 at 2 p.m. and September 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The play will be performed at Canterbury Woods Williamsville, on 705 Renaissance Drive. Tickets to "Feint" start around $17 and can be purchased here.

The play is open to all ages.

Follow updates from Embered Production Company via Instagram and Facebook.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.