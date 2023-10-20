'It's another brotherhood, sisterhood," Kenilworth Fire hosting open house to recruit volunteers

KENILWORTH, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Kenilworth Fire Department will be hosting an open house on Friday evening — teaching kids about fire safety, and hopefully putting a fire under kids and parents to consider volunteering.

According to New York State data, the number of volunteer firefighters have dropped by one third since 1998.

"Everyone is hurting for volunteers nowadays," Ryan Schneggenburger, First Assistant Chief at Kenilworth Fire Department, said.

Schneggenburger said being a volunteer firefighter isn't just going into a burning building.

"You don't want to be an inside fireman? There's stuff to do on the outside. There's stuff for anyone to do from all walks of life."

Another aspect of being a volunteer firefighter that many volunteers around Western New York appreciate — the relationships.

"Being a volunteer firefighter is something that I suggest everybody look into or even try out to do," Lt. David Morales of Getzville Fire Company said. "You learn a lot of valuable, lifesaving skills. With volunteerism, there's a social aspect as well. I've made a lot of lifelong friends."

The volunteers at Kenilworth have experienced a similar feeling.

"It's another brotherhood, sisterhood," Schneggenburger said. "It's just a large, extended family that you become a part of."

Kenilworth's open house will take place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature a vehicle extrication demonstration and a live fire demonstration.