'It's absolutely stunning': Family fun events at Sunflowers of Sanborn

SANBORN, NY (W.K.B.W) — A half-hour drive from Buffalo is a picturesque field of sunflowers in Sanborn, with family fun all Labor Day weekend.

Owner Louise Brachmann says seeing all of the familiar faces once again is worth the growing process of her yield.

"What gets me the most excited every year is seeing our regular faces. We see a new addition to the family, someone got engaged, and then they came back and now theyre married. Everybody brings us their pictures back to show us they were here," said Brachmann.



Visitors can enjoy family fun with bounce houses and special guests from Arendale

Regular visitors bring back their pictures to show they were there

The Sunflowers of Sanborn is a fun and rewarding experience for all

"We have twenty four acres, we have new varieties this year that I have never done before and they look absolutely stunning," said Brachmann.

Kids Weekend

Families can visit the Sunflowers of Sanborn from 11 a.m.-8 p.m, with bounce houses and so much more.

The Snow Queen, Snow Princess, Reindeer Prince and Fairy Godmother will be visiting Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Labor Day Food Trucks and Strictly Hip

On Labor Day, food trucks and the band Strictly Hip will be jamming from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission and parking are free.

You can find more information here.

