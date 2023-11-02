'It's a great opportunity to share our culture': Maizal Mexican Kitchen hosting Dia De Los Muertos celebration

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dia De Los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, is a two-day mexican holiday that reunites the living and the dead. The holiday offers as a time of remembrance and celebration of family members and loved ones who have passed.

In remembrance, families will create "Ofrendas" (offerings) that honor the deceased. The altar will include photos of their loved ones along with different foods, drinks and other items that connect with those who passed.

It's one of the largest celebrations in all of Mexico, originating in Oaxaca, Mexico. Maizal Mexican Kitchen and Mescaleria is bringing the tradition to Western New York by hosting a celebration for the holiday. The dinner will offer a six course meal including seven different moles paired with proteins, dessert, and a wide selection of Mescal.

The owner of Maizal Mexican Kitchen, Leo Rosario, is originally from Oaxaca. To bring a major Mexican tradition to Western New York means everything to him.

"It means a lot. It makes me really happy." Rosario said. "It's a great opportunity for us to be able to share our culture and traditions and for the community to learn about them too."

The celebration at Maizal tonight is $125 and is open to all ages. The dinner will start at 5:30. You can buy tickets here.

"Come and join us," Rosario said. "Let us do the cooking. Let us do the pouring. Come enjoy!"