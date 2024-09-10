'It's a beautiful thing': Como Park Elementary students growing their own food

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a new group of farmers in Lancaster ready to harvest, Jacque Galas' second-grade class at Como Park Elementary, where all their food goes from classroom garden to table.

WKBW Galas tells 7 News that cauliflower is one of the new vegetables that they grew this year.

"There's nothing like it, and they notice things that I don't notice," Galas said. "If a child is maybe struggling in the classroom with academics, you would never know it in the garden. They come out here, they're harvesting, they're finding things, they're making connections and it's a beautiful thing."

WKBW Jacque Galas runs the school's garden in addition to her responsibilities as a teacher.

The entire school grows everything from peppers to tomatoes to a clear classroom favorite, watermelons.

WKBW "I did see a watermelon back there," second grader Michael Zimmer said. "I love watermelons too." WKBW "Watermelon, because it's my favorite fruit," second grader Fletcher Budzinski said. WKBW "Watermelon is my favorite fruit," second grader Kelly Paul said. "Because it's really sweet."

This class project is one tasty treat. Once everything is ready, it’s delivered straight to the kitchen.

"We wash it and prep it into bite sized food for the children," school cook manager Margaret Baumgart said.

WKBW Margaret Baumgart cleans and chops up the freshly harvested foods for the kids to eat. She also makes small dishes out of the other foods, like the cabbage and beets.

The kids may not admit they like their vegetables.

"I only like fruit, not vegetables," Fletcher said.

"I don't know, I just don't like vegetables," Michael said.

However, Baumgart says don't let them fool you, this is a group of adventurous eaters.

"Every year, it impresses me. It's really interesting. They love beets around here and they love Swiss chard," Baumgart said.

Once the harvest is over this fall, it's right back to work planning a whole new menu for next year.