'It was very touching': Yellow ribbons hug trees in Snyder neighborhood for hometown hero

SNYDER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of Independence Day later this week, yellow ribbons are popping up in one Northtowns neighborhood.

After visiting this Snyder community Monday, 7 News' Pheben Kassahun learned it is all for a hometown hero, currently stationed thousands of miles away.

In this quiet Snyder neighborhood on Brantwood Road is a touching gesture loud and clear.

Yellow ribbons hug the tree trunks symbolizing the gratitude for a hometown hero, Lieutenant Matthew Miller.

"When we first heard that the neighbor was doing this, it was very touching," Matthew's father David Miller explained.

David Miller is Matt's dad.

He told Kassahun his son Matt, the eldest of seven kids, has always had aspirations to join the marines since the 7th grade.

He joined ROTC at Rochester Institute of Technology and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in May 2020.

"We anticipated the deployment coming. it probably could not come at a worse time, considering all that is happening overseas," Miller added.

He was sent overseas in April, amid tensions in the Middle East, and only seven months after he married the love of his life.

"The idea came up because my wife said we should put up a yellow ribbon for Matt for when he returns home. I did that, which is the one behind me. My very kind and thoughtful neighbors who knew Matt since childhood, took upon themselves to make it an entire neighborhood thing," he shared.

It is a gesture that has now created a ripple effect in their neighborhood.

"It was very nice because I was able to a send picture of it to my son, and it was very touching for him," he said. "It means a lot, to have the support of all our neighbors and at least them kind of rooting for our son who has lived in this neighborhood since 20 years ago. Most of them know him. He's a great kid and it means a lot to us and I'm sure it means a lot to him."

With Independence Day approaching Thursday, the touching gesture once again shows a Western New York community coming together for their brother in arms, wishing him safety as he fights for freedom.

"It's very uncommon that we get to speak to him. They will give him time when they have reception and their in a safe area, but he called me. They are usually like 60-second phone calls and he can't really give details, like I don't ask him where are you going, where are you headed, where are you? But he said to me, 'Where I'm going, you'll be happy those yellow ribbons are up. Meaning that he's going into danger," Miller said.

There is no confirmed date as to when Matthew will return home from deployment, but his parents told Kassahun the earliest would be in December.