'It really means a lot to our community': Winterfest returns to Kenan Center

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we continue the countdown to Christmas, families are in the swing of their holiday traditions. One old tradition, big during the 70s-90s, is making its return to Lockport.

Winterfest is this weekend at the Kenan Center, the first time the events been held in 30 years. Lockport resident, John Lang, well-known as Bills Elvis, remembers how popular Winterfest was when it was operating. Now, he's coming back to Winterfest as a special guest along with former Bills player Mark Kelso.

"To have it gone for 30 years and now to have it come back really means a lot to our community here," Lang said. "I get asked to do the coolest things. This is one of them. It's a lot of fun for me. I'm sure Mark and I will have a lot of stories to tell."

Winterfest will include an array of different activities for families to enjoy including a mini golf course in the arena, the opportunity for kids to see Santa and more.

It's $15 per person and for a family of four, it's $50 total. Any additional person is $10 each.

Winterfest is open from 11AM to 4PM both Saturday and Sunday. You can buy tickets here.