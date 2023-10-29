'It means the world to us,' Halloween party for kids battling cancer and other illnesses

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kids were able to break-it-down on the dance floor at the "Halloween Spooktacular" — a party hosted for kids battling cancer and other illnesses.

The event was hosted by Sweet Buffalo Rocks and Totally Buffalo Cares, and featured a DJ, a pumpkin painting station and a candy bar.

Six-year-old Nora Conta was one of the kids showing off her moves at the party. Last year, she was diagnosed with Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. At the time of her diagnosis, she was one of only 500 people in the world with the condition.

"She was looking around and saw other kids in wheelchairs," Marie Conta, Nora's mother, said. "To be able to just show up and you just fit right in means the world to us."

The Halloween bash at the Sto Lat Bar gave kids like Nora a chance to let loose, make some new friends and see some old ones.

"It really is one big family," Mary Friona-Celani, co-event organizer, said. "So many of them know each other, they've seen each other — whether it's at the hospital or other events. So when they see each other, they get so excited."

Friona-Celani said she hopes the party shows these kids and their families they are not alone.

"This community is rallying around them. We love and support them not only today, but everyday."

Party-goers said this support can go a long way.

"The fact that it was catered to our kids with disabilities and being in a special situation — I think that meant a lot to her," Conta said.