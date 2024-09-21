Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorthtowns

Actions

'It keeps us safer': New rules for Sweet Home fans, mandatory ticketing and bag policy

sweet home football
WKBW
sweet home football
Posted

SWEET HOME, N.Y. (WKBW) — Districts in our region are shifting their attention from the field to the stands.

Schools like Sweet Home High School have updated their rule book with safety at the forefront of their minds. For all varsity football home games:

  • All spectators are now required to have an electronic ticket to enter the complex
  • Any student 8th grade or younger must be with an adult at all times
  • Re-entry after leaving the complex is strictly prohibited
  • All bags larger than a clutch are strictly prohibited
sweet home school

These rules took effect at Friday night's game against the Kenmore West varsity football team.

Once you secure a ticket, you'll scan it at the gates. Fans were receptive to the change and how the school can keep track of who's coming to see their team play.

sweet home school

"I feel like there's a lot of random people that go to games now and I feel like it's more secure here," Kiley said, a student at Kenmore East.

sweet home school

"I like the smaller purses I like the idea of checking everything it keeps us safer," Dawn said, a parent of a Sweet Home football player.

sweet home school

"I feel like it's a more safer policy anyway," Trinity said, a Sweet Home High School student.

School superintendent Michael Ginestre said the school implemented these new rules after an incident occurred.

sweet home school

"Unfortunately, two weeks ago we had a minor fight but it was in a big crowd at half time and it just became kind of a dangerous situation. We wanted to make sure we buttoned because our number one goal is for everyone to have a safe fun time tonight," he said.

If you are planning to attend any future home games, e-tickets can be found on the school's website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!