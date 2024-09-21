'It keeps us safer': New rules for Sweet Home fans, mandatory ticketing and bag policy

SWEET HOME, N.Y. (WKBW) — Districts in our region are shifting their attention from the field to the stands.

Schools like Sweet Home High School have updated their rule book with safety at the forefront of their minds. For all varsity football home games:



All spectators are now required to have an electronic ticket to enter the complex

Any student 8th grade or younger must be with an adult at all times

Re-entry after leaving the complex is strictly prohibited

All bags larger than a clutch are strictly prohibited

These rules took effect at Friday night's game against the Kenmore West varsity football team.

Once you secure a ticket, you'll scan it at the gates. Fans were receptive to the change and how the school can keep track of who's coming to see their team play.

"I feel like there's a lot of random people that go to games now and I feel like it's more secure here," Kiley said, a student at Kenmore East.

"I like the smaller purses I like the idea of checking everything it keeps us safer," Dawn said, a parent of a Sweet Home football player.

"I feel like it's a more safer policy anyway," Trinity said, a Sweet Home High School student.

School superintendent Michael Ginestre said the school implemented these new rules after an incident occurred.

"Unfortunately, two weeks ago we had a minor fight but it was in a big crowd at half time and it just became kind of a dangerous situation. We wanted to make sure we buttoned because our number one goal is for everyone to have a safe fun time tonight," he said.

If you are planning to attend any future home games, e-tickets can be found on the school's website.