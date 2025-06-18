'It gives me peace of mind': Pet owners attend low-cost microchip event to help prevent lost pets

Dozens of dog owners took an important step on Wednesday during a low-cost microchip clinic, a quick and painless procedure that could make all the difference if a beloved pet ever gets lost.

“It gives me peace of mind,” said Kaylee Neiss, who brought her dog Missy to be microchipped. “In case she gets lost, I would like to have her brought back to me.”

The event, held by the Town of Tonawanda Police Department in partnership with the SPCA Serving Erie County, provided microchips for just $10, a fraction of the usual $80 or more. For many pet owners, it was an opportunity too important to pass up.

“We are seeing a lot of our shelters filling up fast,” said Joseph Milosich, Public Information Officer for the Town of Tonawanda Police Department. “It’s pretty common, not just in Tonawanda but across the Buffalo area. We're doing our best to reunite dogs with their families before they ever have to go to doggy jail.”

Milosich said the push to get more pets microchipped comes as shelters across the region face overcrowding. Microchipping provides a fast, reliable way to identify lost animals and get them back home.

Sara Drumsta, a vet tech with the SPCA, sees the benefits firsthand.

“It’s important because we can immediately reunite them,” she said. “They won’t take up space in the shelter, they won’t go through the anxiety of being in a shelter, and a lot of times, when they’re chipped, we can just reunite them right at the SPCA.”

No one knows the power of a microchip better than Melanie Epperson. Her dog, Snuggles, ran away 11 years ago. In March, she got the call she never expected.

“I am overwhelmed, I’m still overwhelmed. I just can’t believe he is back,” Epperson said.

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter contacted her daughter after scanning Snuggles and discovering his microchip, and Epperson said the reunion was emotional.

Snuggles’ story had a happily-ever-after ending, all thanks to a tiny microchip.

That’s why Drumsta emphasizes one final piece of advice: to keep your microchip information current.

“Make sure addresses and phone numbers are always up to date,” she said.

The SPCA Serving Erie County will host another vaccine and microchip clinic next Wednesday at the Botanical Gardens.