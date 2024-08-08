Watch Now
'Incredible and it's so motivating': Young artistic swimmers watch as WNY native wins silver in Olympics

"She just dedicated her life and with dedication, you can do absolutely anything."
Watch party for WNY native who won silver in synchronized swimming
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW — A Western New York native has officially etched her name into the Olympic history books!

Anita Alvarez and her teammates took home the silver medal in artistic swimming, in Paris Wednesday.

This is Team USA's first medal in the sport in two decades.

It was a moment the Town of Tonawanda Aquettes would not miss, as they count Anita among their alumni.

I spoke with current Aquettes at Wednesday night's watch party about seeing one of their own win on the world's biggest stage.

"It's extremely difficult. I think it's one of the hardest sports in the world. It's so rewarding and it's so fun to do," Town of Tonawanda artistic swimmer Maisy Flemming told me.

Maisy Flemming, who is in her 8th year of artistic swimming at age 15, is part of a team of roughly 30 girls who are artistic swimmers for the Town of Tonawanda Aquettes.

"It's like you're dancing in the water but you can't breathe and it takes just as much energy as a land sport, where you're running except you are not able to keep coming up for air, over and over. You're out of breath which is a big part of it," Flemming said.

The Town of Tonawanda Aquettes host a watch party for Western New Yorker and Olympian, Anita Alvarez and Team USA's synchronized swimming competition.

Wednesday night, she saw one of her idols compete for a medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics at a watch party.

The girls witnessed the moment Anita Alvarez, a native Western New Yorker, win silver with Team USA.

You can see a younger Maisy here in her first year in the sport, standing next to Anita.

Maisy Flemming is pictured here with Anita Alvarez. This was Maisy's first year of swimming.

Town of Tonawanda artistic swimmer Kalie Takacs explained, "It's amazing to watch her and the rest of her team do what they really love and what they've been working for, especially how it's connected to us and how hard we work to see them work so hard. It's really cool because we admire them so much."

Another member of the Aquettes is Kalie Takacs.

She is in her 9th year doing the sport.

Takacs shared, "My mom was also a synchronized swimmer. So, it's really just something that she got me into that I've grown to love."

Here is a photo of Kalie's mom in the front, on the far left.

Former Town of Tonawanda Aquettes coach and Anita's mother, Karen Alvarez, can be seen on the far right holding baby Anita.

Kalie Takacs' mom is a former artistic swimmer. She is pictured on the far left end, front row. Former Town of Tonawanda Aquettes head coach and Anita Alvarez's mom, Karen Alvarez, is pictured at the far right end. She is also holding baby Anita.

"They can do it too. Anyone can do it. She started when she was three. Her mom was the head coach before me and always in the pool and she just dedicated her life and with dedication, you can do absolutely anything," Town of Tonawanda Aquettes coach Kahle Bostaph said.

Now in her second year as head coach with the team, Coach Kahle Bostaph shared how she and Anita swam together and were on the same team.

Head coach Kahle Bostaph is pictured here with Anita Alvarez. The two were on the same swim team. Coach Bostaph says she views Anita as a little sister.

"I swam with her. She was still great back then. We won in 2010 the National Championships together and she was always great back then. I knew then," Bostaph said.

For the Aquettes to witness one of their own representing USA, the feeling is unexplainable.

Flemming added, "It's incredible to be here and see Anita on the TV and think like, wow. She came from here. We've gotten to meet her and see her in the Olympics competing and winning. It's incredible and it's so motivating."

Team USA celebrate their silver medal in the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Once again, congratulations to Western New Yorker Anita Alvarez and Team USA for securing silver!

The Olympic dream can also be yours.

Sunday, Aug. 11, the Town of Tonawanda Aquettes is having a Try-It Day from Noon-1:30 p.m.

This is for anyone interested in trying the sport!

It is free and open to boys and girls.

