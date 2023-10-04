'I'm loving the experience and the results': BoxBflo brings cardio-boxing focused workouts to Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New, majority-women owned, BoxBflo is opening its doors in Williamsville. The ownership group, comprising of four native western new yorkers, came together to build this gym after the gym all of them used to attend shut down.

The mission of BoxBflo is to provide an inclusive space for everyone to push their limits as an athlete. Co-Owner Lauren Losi said she looks forward to growing the gym in the community she grew up in.

"It's all inclusive," Losi said. "To know there's a spot for everyone to go to to get a good workout, get motivated and just have a really awesome time, we're really grateful."

The workouts comprise of two different segments. The options include a 30-minute and 45-minute workout with dynamic warm-ups and full body workouts that incorporate boxing.

BoxBflo's Head Coach Anne Jarrett likes these types of workouts because of the feeling you leave the gym with.

"We focus on low impact," Jarrett said. "We want you to walkout feeling even better than when you walked in."

No matter your athletic ability, the gym likes to emphasize that their workouts are tailored to allow you to workout at your own pace and put in the work you want to put in.

"It's you against you," Jarrett said. "You get out of it what you put into it."

Boxing can be an intimidating workout because of its intensiveness. Gym member Brad Stevens was a newcomer to boxing when he started at BoxBflo. He said the interest of boxing workouts are what pushed him to give the gym a try.

"I always heard boxing workouts were the best full body workouts," Stevens said. "I started coming here and have just been loving the experience and the workout, the results. It's a great community as well."

As a majority-women owned business, Losi is thrilled that their group was able to pull this gym off. Her piece of advice to anyone who wants to pursue their goals.

"I think — honestly — you can do anything you put your head to," Losi said. "If it's something that you're really passionate about it, I say just go ahead and do it. That is 100% enough to get you there."

The gym offers a free class to first-time clients. From there, you can sign up with different memberships options that fit you the best.

The gym currently accepts Univera Healthcare and Independent Health and is closing in on an agreement with Highmark Health to help with affordability.

The gym is operating off a "soft opening". The official grand opening of the gym is set for October 18th at 6PM.