Iconic 'blue airplane' at Kenney Park in Town of Tonawanda to be restored

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An iconic landmark in the Town of Tonawanda that pays tribute to millions of service members is being restored.

Board members announced on Thursday that Jeffrey Mucciarelli, president of Gabe's Collision, has agreed to recondition the Korean War Era Grumman F9F-6P Cougar that is on display at the town's veterans memorial in Walter M. Kenney Park.

WKBW

“Supporting veterans has always been at the heart of what we do at Gabe’s Collision,” Mucciarelli said. “This iconic jet in Tonawanda has meant so much to the community, and we’re honored to help preserve it.”

“The Grumman F9F-6P Cougar Naval Jet at Kenney Park, or the 'Blue Airplane', as it is affectionately known, has long been a beloved landmark and symbol of pride for the Town of Tonawanda,” said Councilwoman Santa Maria. “This Korean War-era jet is more than just an aircraft — it is a tribute to the brave men and women who served our country, and serves as a reminder of the generations who have shaped our town. Thanks to local partner Gabe's Collision and Jeff Mucciarelli, we are preserving an important piece of our heritage for future generations to honor and appreciate.”

WKBW

The town says the memorial is a dedication to the 43 million United States service members who have served and continue to serve the nation.

Construction of the memorial was completed in 2009. But the jet fighter has been at the park since 1959.