'I remember lining up back to target:' Short lines for morning of Black Friday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — You remember the Black Friday mornings would consist of either waking up early or staying up to get in lines for shops? Well this year, there was none of that at the Target and Best Buy off Niagara Falls Blvd in Amherst.

Even after staying until 8AM, the shops felt like a normal day out in the town. For Canadian resident Kyle Pollock, this was out of the ordinary of what he's used to when he shops Black Friday.

"Usually when I'd come and shop, if I got here an hour or two before the store open, I'd probably be the 2-300th person in line," Pollock said. "This year, I got out of my truck 10 minutes before the store opened and I was in the first 10-15 people."

Best Buy shopper Jackson Rogers has been shopping Black Friday for the last six years. He says he remembers watching TV, seeing the lines and also being apart of the massive lines.

"I've come all six years into Best Buy. I remember lining up back to Target over here," Rogers said. "We may have not even had 50 people in the line this year."

According to a national survey, 68% of shoppers said they were planning to shop online compared to 27% saying they would shop in store. This is the trend that Black Friday deals are heading into since many stores have already released their Black Friday sales days in advance.