'I never give up': Kenmore East athlete inspiring entire school community one shot at a time

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ta Myah Tubbins is an athlete that is no stranger to competing. The 16-year-old Kenmore East Sophomore dances, cheers and plays bocce.

Tubbins also plays basketball on the Kenmore East Unified Basketball Team. This is her second season on the team, and a recent shot of hers during a game had the entire gym celebrating.

On May 9, in a game against rival Kenmore West, Ta Myah got a pass from her friend. She waited patiently underneath the hoop, pumping her arms up and down before she shot the ball.

"Come on Ta Myah! You got this!" yelled people in the bleachers.

"This is my chance," she told herself.

When the ball went through the net, an ecstatic Ta Myah began clapping, as she was surrounded by teammates and dozens of fans all roaring for her.

"What did you feel when your team was celebrating and you saw the ball go in the hoop?" I asked her.

"Very excited," Tubbins replied.

"Kids are amazing," said Tanae Spencer, Tubbins' mother, about the fans who encouraged and cheered for her daughter. "Everything is amazing. They show her so much love and I love it."

Tubbins was born with a restrictive lung disease that impacts her daily life. However, with each challenge comes another opportunity to overcome an obstacle.

"I never quit," said Tubbins. "Never give up. You try your best."

"She's happy all the time, she wants to do everything everyone else is doing," said Spencer. "She taught me what strong can be. I keep going for her, and to see her happy is the best feeling."



Tubbins said she'll be back for her third season on the court next year.