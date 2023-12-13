‘I just want my cats back’: Home burglary leaves Tonawanda woman searching for missing pets

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — One Town of Tonawanda woman drove home to find her townhouse broken into, burglarized and two of her pet cats were missing – for three weeks, she’s done everything to find them.

Family Photo Both the 2-year-old white cat, Karma, and the 3-year-old calico cat, Opal were raised by Kristi and her family since they were kittens.

Over Thanksgiving, Kristi Dietz spent two days in Pittsburgh with her family, but when she came back to her Sheridan Parkside home, her stomach dropped.

“My daughter went to go put the key in the door, and it was unlocked,” Kristi said. “It makes me [feel] unsafe. I feel like somebody can come in my house at any time.”

Upon her return, Kristi said she found a chair propped underneath a window behind her house and that window was forced open for somebody to enter through.

She said the window was cracked open for an air-conditioning unit, and that she had a lock on the window that should have stopped it from being pried open.

WKBW Kristi Dietz left home in a hurry and had accidentally left the air conditioner in the window when she left.

Kristi had TVs, makeup, nail polish and clothes stolen from her house.

The two things missing that hurt her the most, two of her cats.

“You can replace all your things, but you can’t replace cats,” Kristi said.

For the past three weeks, Kristi hasn’t seen either her 2-year-old white cat, Karma, or her 3-year-old calico cat, Opal.

After her home was broken into, the back window was left open for over 48 hours, and her indoor cats are missing, so she turned to 7 News for help.

WKBW Kristi Dietz walked to the back of her house to find this window had been forced open while she was away for the holidays.

“I don’t know if they were taken with all of our stuff that they took, or if they got out through the window,” Kristi said. “I just want my cats back, that’s all, I want to make my kids happy again.”

Of her pet cats, none of them have collars, since they’ve never left the house.

Family Photo 3-year-old calico cat, Opal

Family Photo 2-year-old white cat, Karma

The only one with a microchip is still inside.

Now, she spends every day looking for her two missing pets, posting signs and hoping for their return.

Provided by family Kristi and her family have hung up several of these signs all over the Town of Tonawanda in hopes of finding their missing pets.

“We walk the area every night and drive,” Kristi said. “Help us return them and bring them home, that would be a great Christmas present.”

Town of Tonawanda police say they are aware of the situation and are currently investigating.

If you see either cat, you can call the number on the flier, (716) 313-8647.