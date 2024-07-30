'I heard 'Mommy, I didn't want ketchup': WNY mother finds blood on Burger King order in Getzville

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Sanborn mother witnessed something she never could imagine: finding blood on her meal order.

There is a video circulating across social media accounts about a bloody Burger King bag that was almost consumed by a 4-year-old.

The TikTok video has gained massive attention from millions, across Western New York and beyond.

I headed to the Burger King location in Getzville to hear the story directly from the mom and learn what action is being taken by the fast food chain.

Friday was a normal day for Tiffany Floyd, her newborn and 4-year-old daughter who were running errands.

She decided to go to Burger King to get a kid's meal for her daughter and a meal for herself.

"I went through the drive-thru, I handed my daughter the meal. About five minutes down the road, I heard 'Mommy, I didn't want ketchup.' I grabbed the bag back from her thinking they just messed up her meal," Tiffany Floyd said.

To her surprise, it was not ketchup. It was blood.

"All over the hamburger, the fry, the toy," Floyd said.

That is when the Sanborn mother pulled over immediately, asking her daughter to spit out whatever she had in her mouth.

She told me her daughter had a couple of French fries.

Floyd said, "I called Burger King. I spoke to the manager Dan. he did inform me that somebody cut their hand right before they cooked and bagged my food, that he was sorry and that if I wanted to come back with a bag he would refund me my money. I declined. I said 'No thank you.'"

Because Floyd lives in Niagara County, she contacted the Niagara County Health Department and filed a complaint.

She explained, "Later that night, as I calmed down, is when I made the TikTok to alert people. If you were at that location at that time that day to maybe check the bags if you still have the bags or if you really think that this might impact you, maybe call your doctor and get your blood done to check."

Floyd told me her daughter is getting a blood test Tuesday.

According to Floyd, her daughter's pediatrician will not test her until 30 days have passed because that is when they will truly know whether something had been transmitted. This means, the blood test that will be taken on Tuesday will be a blood line test that doctors can compare with the test 30 days from now.

The four-year-old will need to have a blood test every month for an entire year, to ensure nothing was transmitted.

Until then, however, Floyd said her daughter is traumatized by the situation and has not eaten much all weekend.

She said, "I'm not trying to talk a lot to her about it because she is only four but she does know that there was blood in her food. So, even if I go to give her food, she thinks there's blood in all her food. She did eat a little bit today but she watched me make her food which she has never done that."

The Niagara County Public Health Department forwarded the complaint to Erie County since that is where the Burger King is located.

I reached out to Erie County and received this statement Monday:

Though we did not receive a complaint from the public regarding this incident, based on news reports our sanitarians did log a complaint and a sanitarian inspected the facility today 7/29. No critical or non-critical violations were found at the time of inspection.



Our public health sanitarians follow up on all health and safety complaints received about food facilities in Erie County. Summaries of complaint-based and routine inspections are available online within a few days of an inspection at https://www.healthspace.com/erieny [secure-web.cisco.com].



Our environmental health division handles complaints for food facilities in Erie County. Call 716-961-6800 or use our online form [secure-web.cisco.com].



Our department investigates reports of food-related illness – call (716) 858-7697. Symptoms of food-related illness can include vomiting/nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Anyone with a concern about their personal health should contact their doctor or other qualified medical professional.



—Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) Spokesperson

I also reached out to Burger King's PR team and received this statement saying they are "deeply upset" by the incident:

We were deeply upset and concerned to learn of this incident. We have been in contact with the Guest and are working with her to resolve this incident. This incident was the result of a team member in the restaurant who injured his finger, and upon noticing immediately stepped away. We closed the restaurant over the weekend to retrain all the team members and hired an external company to complete a deep cleaning. We expect the restaurant to re-open Monday, July 29, and are fully paying team members for any lost shifts during this temporary shut down.



—BK PR Team

The Burger King location at Millersport HWY opened around 5 p.m. Monday.

Anyone who has a problem with their food can reach out to Erie County Environmental Health Division, which handles complaints for food facilities, at (716) 961-6800 or Niagara County at (716) 439–7579.

Additionally, the New York State Department of Health Bureau of Emergency Medical Services has guidelines for potential blood exposures. That document can be found here.