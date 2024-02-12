'I can't wait for it': Checking in on the progress of construction of Costco in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News recently checked in on the progress of the construction of the new Costco that is set to open on Ridge Lea Road across from the Boulevard Plaza.

The wholesale retailer first announced a plan to expand into Western New York in March 2022. Work started last spring to get the land ready but more work still has to be done. Neighbors are concerned about the impact the store will have on traffic in the area.

Although some are concerned, others are also excited for it to open.

"I can't wait for it to come because I go to the one in Rochester already," said Kayla Marvin.

AJ Baynes, President and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, said he's also looking forward to the new store in Amherst

"We're bringing in a great product with Costco, the community is rallying behind it," said Baynes.

"I have shopped at Costco in Virginia and I love it," said another shopper. "I have some concerns about where they're going to put it. I mean there is congestion here to begin with."

Baynes said they are doing extensive traffic studies and planning on making changes to area roadways.

"When you think about the parcels that are around there, Benderson owns the majority of it, so it's in their best interest to know that the traffic study is accurate, make sure that they're managing that," said Baynes.

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa said Benderson Development is working with the Town and DOT and they're also getting ready to do some sewer work in that area. He also said they are looking to add a couple of traffic lights to keep traffic flowing.

Both Kulpa and Baynes tell 7 News the store could be up and running by the end of the year.