'I am embarrassed to be an Amherst resident' Town board meeting turns heated over asylum seekers

AMHERST, NY — The Amherst Town Board Meeting on Tuesday turned heat over the asylum seekers living at the Red Roof Inn.

Residents expressed their distaste for the refugees, while others hoped community members could find empathy for those seeking refuge.

WKBW

"I won't make any friends here tonight but I am sick to my stomach here tonight. It smacks of racism and classism. I am embarrassed to be an Amherst resident

Republican and Conservative candidate for Erie County Executive Chrissy Casilio --called for federal state and local leaders to do something about the issue.

WKBW

"We were lied to about the number of migrants coming and we were lied to about the resources that would be provided. As well as the resources that will be used by Erie County. So anything that we hear, we have to take with a grain of salt because of the lies that have continued to come from county government."

WKBW

In a statement to 7 news --Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa refuted claims that the town has seen a rise in crimes due to asylum seekers --and expressed his frustration with the town board meeting.

"The town has no issues; the town has no say on the issue, the town has no vote on the issue. In fact, the police call volume has decreased"

He wrapped up tonight's proceedings by saying this:

"I didn't say no to the blizzard. I didn't get to say no to the pandemic I didn't say no to the second blizzard and we take the card we are dealt and we deal with the situation. These are people and if you lived there and spoke with the children at the end of the day they are people.

—

Is there something we should know about or that you want us to look into in the northtowns? We want to hear from you! Email news@wkbw.com.