'I am blessed': A sweet, 40-year story of dedication at Alethea’s Chocolates

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a place filled with sweet treats and the smell of freshly made chocolate, one woman’s story stands out.

Joanne Zimmerman has been serving smiles at Alethea’s Chocolates in Clarence for over 40 years.

A self-described "milk chocolate gal," Joanne’s love for her job shines through every day. “I love my job... I would come here for no pay!” Joanne said.

For Joanne, it’s much more than just making chocolates behind the counter. “I just like being busy!” she said.

Staying busy is just part of who Joanne is, even at 90 years old. “It’s a good way of keeping busy for me. I don’t want too many days off, just Friday and Saturday!” she said.

Linda Tassy, Alethea’s Business Development Manager, has worked alongside Joanne for more than two decades. She speaks highly of Joanne’s dedication and spirit, “You have great respect for her, and when you look at her, you say, ‘I am never going to complain,’” Linda said.

Linda said, “It’s her happiness. She likes to be around people and has a large family. Even if they tell her it’s time to retire, she says, ‘No, I want to go to work! I love what I do. And when you like what you do, it’s not work!’”

After four decades, Joanne said it’s not just the chocolate that keeps her coming back, it’s the people. From coworkers to customers, she said Alethea’s feels more like family than a workplace. “My friends all work here now!” Joanne shared.

Her dedication is rare and an inspiration to everyone who walks through the door. “I just like being busy. After raising five kids in six years, you have to be busy,” she said, “How lucky I am, or blessed.”

