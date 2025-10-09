'Help the community': Town of Tonawanda restaurant offers free kids' meals to help families stretch budgets

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rising prices are putting a strain on family budgets, but one local establishment is stepping up to help neighbors make ends meet.

According to the National Restaurant Association, menu prices have risen by an average of about 0.5% each month. The financial impact on families is significant: U.S. Food reports that a person spent an average of $191 per month dining out last year, but in 2025, that average "dining out" budget jumped to $222. According to Ramsey Solutions, the average household spends approximately $500 per month on restaurant meals.

At a time when so many are struggling, Akis Restaurant in the Town of Tonawanda is offering relief. The family-owned establishment now provides free meals for children under 10, Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WATCH: Town of Tonawanda restaurant offers free kids' meals to help families stretch budgets

"It's so hard, any help that you can get is amazing," said Julisa Oviatt, a Buffalo mother of two.

The restaurant recently extended its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and launched the new offer alongside a dinner for two under $50 deal.

"And with extending the hours, also, we were looking to have families come in," said Megan Hammer, the owner and operator the restaurant. "So we offer a dinner for two, under $50. With that dinner for two, the parents can bring two children a piece and children eat free."

For parents juggling packed schedules and rising costs, the program provides much-needed relief.

"To raise kids in this economy? It's crazy, expensive. Tough," said Ashlie Bonner, a Buffalo mother of four. "A lot of the stuff that we find are a lot of like free things that we find throughout Buffalo, which is really nice. Boys for school got free haircuts through one of the local barbers who was doing it."

Oviatt emphasized how the program helps families reconnect during busy times.

"It's amazing because sometimes with being a mom and just being always on the go and stuff, especially with school starting, and you're not really with your kids a lot because they're in school," Oviatt said. "Then by the time you get out of school, you have to make dinner, you have to do everything, and you're not really spending enough time with your kids."

For Hammer, a mother of four herself, this initiative hits close to home.

"We were trying to help the community as much as possible for all the economic strain, the time constraints, the pressure on her parents, just to be able to come and sit and have a family dinner that mom doesn't have to slave over, dad doesn't have to help the kids, and just have a nice relaxing environment," Hammer said.

The owner told me it is about more than just food; it is about community.

"Whether it's helping a 17-year-old looking for a position, parents looking for a little bit of relief. I have live music on Fridays to help local talents. You can bring your guitar and try a smaller stage," Hammer said.