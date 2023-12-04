‘Help everybody be a little bit more cheerful’: Making ‘Merry Christmas’ mobile with the Christmas Truck

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — We see all the trees, colorful lights, and plenty of other decorations for Christmas around WNY, but when you attach them to your car, you make something new -- the Christmas truck.

“Just to help everybody be a little bit more cheerful,” Russell Michalowski said.

Russell lives in Williamsville and has created his very own Christmas truck.

WKBW This is the fourth year that Russell Michalowski has turned his truck into a moving Christmas decoration.

He outfitted his personal pickup truck with hundreds of LED lights, two light-up reindeer, and a plastic Christmas tree.

“It’s my personal daily driver that I just dressed up for the holidays,” Russell said. “Right now, I have over 700 LED lights.”

WKBW Since the car is Russell Michalowski's personal truck, he drives it everywhere just like this, with the decorations on.

The idea started when Russell was 16 years old, and he saw somebody else decorate their vehicle with lights.

10 years later, he’s driving in his own winter wonderland.

“It brought me so much joy to see him driving, and I thought ‘I if I could do that, I would love that’.”

WKBW Russell Michalowski has decorated his personal vehicle with hundreds of Christmas lights and several other festive decorations.

After he ran through plenty of his own car batteries, the entire setup is now run off the battery for a power drill.

WKBW The power supply for all of the decorations sits right next to the driver's seat.

Now, Russel travels Western New York looking to make people’s days brighter.

“If you have somebody, or you yourself can’t get out of the house due to illness or something, shoot me a text, I’ll drive by and give you a miniature parade,” Russell said.

You can reach Russell at (716) 912-8506 and set up a time for him to stop by with the Christmas truck.

WKBW

It’s already filled his friends, like Trevor Dehn, with Christmas joy.

“I love it, this is amazing,” Dehn said. “I’ve known Russell for a while, and this is not surprising at all, he likes to have fun.”

This truck is only getting started.

WKBW

Russell is already looking for ways to make it bigger and better next year.

“I’m trying to get down how I can pull an inflatable going at regular speeds, but I don’t know how to manage that one without it blowing away.”

And you will be able to see it on the roads all of this year's holiday season.